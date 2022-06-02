Assam: ASI Arrested for Offering Bribe

The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Nagaon Police Reserve has been arrested for allegedly trying to bribe Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Nagaon at his office on Thursday.

According to police reports, ASI Abdul Mutalib tried to bribe DSP Tridip Kumbang at the office of the Superintendent of Police by offering him Rs 10,000 for allotting him a post in an outpost of his choice.

ASI Mutalib was arrested by Tridip Kumbang for the illegal gratification. A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

Speaking to media persons, Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP), Leena Doley said, “ASI Abdul Matlib has been arrested by DSP Tridip Kumbang for trying to offer him Rs 10,000 for a post in any outpost of his choice. We will take action against any person found guilty of any crime, whether it is an officer on duty or a common man.”

