CPI-M Leader Slams Assam CM for Remark on Muslim Marriages

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader and former Lok Sabha MP Hannan Mollah on Thursday took a jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remark on the marriages of Muslims.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Hannan Mollah accused Sarma of turning into a religious leader rather than a chief minister.

Mollah said, "Assam chief minister is becoming the Paigambar (religious leader), not chief minister. Every day he is giving advice on different religions."

He further said that the chief minister is only dividing people and serving a political purpose.

"If you want to get it done, you should make law and people will face it but why you are only giving a statement and dividing people. It will only serve a political purpose. It has nothing to do with the national interest," he added.

Assam CM Sarma while advocating for an equal share of the property for the wife, also batted for the marriage of a Muslim man with one woman instead of three. The chief minister also called for a legal divorce in the community instead of giving Talaq.

CM Sarma during a press conference on Wednesday said, “Assam government is very clear that no Muslim man should marry three women. Don’t give Talaq, give divorce legally. An equal share of the property should be given to daughters like sons. Give 50 per cent share of the property to the wife. Views of the government and the common Muslims are same.”

Giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the reduction in “discrimination against students of the northeast”, the chief minister said the progress took place due to the PM’s outreach to the region in the last few years, reported ANI.

