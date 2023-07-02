Assam: ASI Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Joynal Ali from Sualkuchi Police Station in Assam was apprehended on Saturday while accepting a bribe from a complainant in exchange for granting bail.
The incident unfolded when the officer was caught red-handed, trapping him in the act.
The swift action serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to combat corruption within law enforcement agencies. Legal action will be taken against Ali for his alleged misconduct.
Earlier on June 26, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested one Lat Mandal in Morigaon district under bribery charges.
The Lat Mandal was identified as Nabajyoti Nath posted at Morigaon Revenue Circle. He was arrested after he was caught in front of the Morigaon Circle Office for accepting demanded money from the complainant for processing of mutation.