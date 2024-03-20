Assam: ASI Reserve Closed Over Alleged Involvement in Cattle Smuggling Racket

An officer of the Jorabat Police in Assam has been closed to reserve after allegations of his involvement with a cattle smuggling racket surfaced, reports said.
As per allegations leveled, the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Jorabat Police Outpost, Motleb Ali had reportedly carried out various extortion activities while allowing the illegal cattle smuggling trade to continue.
Further, several other allegations including negligence in duty have been raised against Ali.
Regarding this, the Guwahati police have initiated a departmental inquiry against ASI Motleb Ali, reports said. The directives have been issued due to administrative reasons by the Guwahati Commissioner of Police.