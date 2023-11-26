Goalpara OC Among 4 'Reserve Closed' For Permitting Gambling Event

Indulging in corrupt practices landed four policemen in trouble in Assam's Goalpara, according to reports on Sunday. The officer-in-charge of the Dhumerghat police outpost under Lakhipur police station in the Goalpara district, along with four other personnel were closed to the reserves.
Officials reported that numerous chaotic and disorderly incidents took place in the area ever since Nitu Baruah assumed the role of officer-in-charge at the Dhumerghat outpost.
He conspired with different groups, including a section of gamblers, to authorize the organization of a large-scale gambling event, in return for personally gaining significant amounts of money.
In addition, he ruled with an iron fist, picking up gamblers who failed to heed his demands and putting them in lock-up where he would mercilessly thrash them in the name of justice.
Based on the information received, over time numerous individuals suffered serious injuries due to the physical assault inflicted upon them by the dishonest law enforcement officer.
A group of concerned citizens, exhausted by his behaviour, approached the superintendent of police (SP) V V Rakesh Reddy in the Goalpara district.
According to the complaints received, the Superintendent of Police in Goalpara took prompt action by issuing an order to reserve close the accused police officers. As a result, Nitu Baruah, along with constable Pinku Baruah, Rakibul Islam, and driver Sukumar Barman, were closed to reserves due to their involvement in corrupt activities.