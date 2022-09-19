Assam Assembly: Akhil Gogoi Suspended for Protesting Against Medium Policy

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has once again been suspended from the last day of the ongoing Assam Assembly session on Monday. He was suspended for speaking on the medium policy controversy.

Gogoi objected the issue of medium policy and exceeded the time given by the Speaker of the Assembly, Biswajit Daimary. He protested while he was asked to sit by the Speaker for which he was later suspended.

Gogoi also stated that the government has given misinterpreted the National Education Policy. He also alleged that the Education Minister has misinterpreted NEP.