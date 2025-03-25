Assam Assembly Approves Rs 2.63 Lakh Crore State Budget for 2025-26

The Assam Assembly on Monday passed the Rs 2.63 lakh crore state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal with the approval of the Assam Appropriation Bill, 2025. Speaker Biswajit Daimary confirmed the clearance of the budget.

Advertisment

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog had presented the budget on March 10, introducing various cash incentives aimed at benefiting youth and tea garden workers, alongside tax exemptions for salaried individuals. The announcements come ahead of the state assembly elections next year.

This budget is the last full-fledged financial plan under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma before the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, expected to take place in late March or early April 2026.