Assam Elections 2026: Key APCC Meeting Scheduled in Delhi

Following the Assam Assembly elections drawing near, the state Congress is grappling with growing internal turmoil. Following the departure of formerstate president Bhupen Borah, several senior leaders have resigned, highlighting deepening cracks at both state and grassroots levels.

Despite ongoing efforts by Congress to build consensus through a series of friendly meetings with opposition parties, no concrete decisions on alliances have yet emerged. The delay has reportedly tested the patience of regional parties like the Raijor Dal, led by Akhil Gogoi, and theAsom Gana Parishad, led by Lurinjyoti Gogoi, which were considering collaborations with Congress.

Amid this backdrop, a crucial Congress meeting is scheduled in Delhi on Saturday, following Priyanka Gandhi's return from her Assam visit. Sources say Priyanka Gandhi has been entrusted with the primary responsibility of preparing Assam’s candidate list for the upcoming polls.

According to sources, State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, along with senior leaders Pradyut Bordoloi, Ripun Bora, and Rakibul Hussain, have already arrived in Delhi to participate. The meeting is expected to focus on finalising the candidate list, discussing alliances with other opposition parties, and determining seat-sharing arrangements.

Political observers say the meeting could be decisive in shaping Congress’s strategy in Assam, as the clock ticks down to the state elections and regional parties weigh their options for possible pre-poll alliances.