Assam Assembly Passes Bill to Ban Polygamy with Strict Penalties

The Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill 2025, establishing one of the country’s strictest legal frameworks against polygamy.

The bill, introduced on the first day of the winter session, seeks to criminalise entering into a second marriage without legally dissolving the first, with stringent penalties for offenders. Once approved by President Droupadi Murmu, the legislation is expected to become law by early December, positioning Assam among the few Indian states with a dedicated law against polygamy.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We will submit the bill for the President’s assent. Since the President herself is a woman, I do not anticipate any delay in approval.”

Key provisions of the bill include:

Up to 10 years imprisonment for individuals who conceal a previous marriage before entering into a new one.

Seven years imprisonment for entering into a second marriage without dissolving the first.

Enhanced punishments for repeat offenders, doubling the penalties for subsequent violations.

Individuals who intentionally hide or delay information from authorities may face up to 2 years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Religious clerics who perform marriages prohibited under the law may be penalised up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

However, the law will not apply to Sixth Schedule areas, including the Bodoland Territorial Region, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao, nor to Scheduled Tribes recognised under Article 342, whose customary practices permit multiple marriages.

Acknowledging this limitation, CM Sarma expressed hope that autonomous councils in these regions would adopt similar legislation to align with the state’s new legal framework.