Assam CM Tables Bill to Ban Polygamy in State Assembly

The Assam Legislative Assembly on Tuesday witnessed the introduction of the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, a landmark legislation aimed at banning polygamy across the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled the bill after securing approval from Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

The tabling of the bill coincided with the first day of the Winter Session of the Assam Assembly. Opposition MLAs from Congress, CPI(M), and Raijor Dal were absent during the proceedings, having staged a walkout earlier over discussions regarding the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Under the proposed legislation, individuals entering into a second marriage without legally dissolving their first marriage would face a minimum of seven years imprisonment, along with fines. Those who conceal an existing marriage to perform a subsequent union could be liable to ten years of imprisonment and monetary penalties.

The bill also extends its provisions to community leaders, village elders, religious authorities such as priests or qazis, and guardians who facilitate, condone, or conceal polygamous unions. Religious officials conducting such marriages could face up to two years in prison and fines up to several lakh rupees.