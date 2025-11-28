“Detention Room?” What Assam Minister Bimal Borah Suggests For Suspended MLAs.

Assam Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah on Friday pitched a quirky idea for the Assembly, a “detention room” to keep suspended legislators from wandering off and holding impromptu press conferences.

The suggestion came shortly after Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi was suspended for the duration of the Question Hour for interrupting proceedings.

Borah told reporters that suspended MLAs often treat their suspension as a free pass to roam and narrate their own version of events to the media, creating unnecessary drama. His solution? A designated Assembly “time-out room” where lawmakers can cool off until their suspension ends.

“Think of it as a VIP holding area,” Borah quipped. “They can reflect, relax, maybe even practice listening to the Speaker, without tweeting about it!”

