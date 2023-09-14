Assam Assembly Passes Six New University Bills

On the fourth day of the autumn session, the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday approved the university bills for six colleges in the state introduced by education minister Ranoj Pegu.
The colleges that will be upgraded to universities are the following:
Sibsagar College (Autonomous)
Gurucharan College
Bongaigaon College
North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous)
Nowgong College (Autonomous)
Jagannath Borooah College (Autonomous)
The bills were introduced on the first day of the autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly by Ranoj Pegu.
Meanwhile, amendment bills for seven universities were also passed at the assembly. The universities are- Gauhati University, Cotton University, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Madhabdev University, Assam Women’s University, Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) and Bodoland University.
Taking to X, Ranoj Pegu posted, "On Day 4 of the Autumn Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Govt of Assam under the leadership of Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa has passed bills for creation of 6 new universities, made amendments to the functioning & operations of 7 existing universities. This will immensely benefit the student populace while providing them greater access to higher education."