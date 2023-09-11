Assam Assembly Session to Begin Today; 23 Bills Likely to be Tabled

The five-day autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will commence on Monday at the newly constructed Assembly building in Guwahati’s Dispur.
According to sources, 23 bills are likely to be tabled during the five-day session of which eight new bills will be introduced while 15 existing acts including Assam Panchayat Act will be amended.
A day before the session, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika made an important remark while addressing reporters on the occasion on Sunday.
Speaking to the reporters, Pijush Hazarika said, “I assure that the session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly will be conducted smoothly in the newly constructed building with completely new facilities. Around 23-24 bills will be tabled in the Assembly in the upcoming session. The autumn session will see the introduction of the Panchayati Raj Amendment Bill, bills to convert a number of colleges into universities, and other bills from various departments.”