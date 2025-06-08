Assam Assembly to Convene Special One-Day Session Tomorrow

The Assam Legislative Assembly is set to hold a special one-day session tomorrow, focusing on key state matters and tributes to legendary personalities. The session, though brief, is expected to carry significant emotional and administrative weight.

One of the key highlights of the session will be a formal resolution to rename the Dibrugarh Airport after Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary singer, composer, and cultural icon of Assam. This move aligns with the state cabinet's earlier decision to honour Hazarika’s enduring legacy.

In addition, the House will pay homage to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, popularly known as the "Sudhakantha", recognizing his unmatched contributions to Assam’s cultural heritage. The tribute is expected to be solemn and symbolic, bringing together members across party lines in shared reverence.

The session will also include a discussion on the Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship initiative aimed at providing safe and adequate drinking water to rural households. MLAs are expected to deliberate on its progress, challenges, and the road ahead in implementing the mission effectively across Assam.

During the Zero Hour, legislators will raise and discuss a range of pressing issues concerning the public and their constituencies.

However, the session will not feature a Question Hour, given its single-day schedule focused primarily on resolutions and discussions of special importance.