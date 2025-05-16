Advertisment
Governor Summons One-Day Assam Assembly Session on June 9

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has summoned a one-day session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, scheduled to be held on Monday, June 9, 2025.

According to a notification issued by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the session will commence at 9:30 AM in the Assembly Chamber at Dispur.

The Governor’s order stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India, as amended up-to-date, I, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Assam, hereby summon a one-day Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 9.30 A.M. on Monday, the 9th June, 2025 at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur.”

