Assam Assembly Winter Session Set to Conclude Today With Key Debates Ahead

The winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly concludes today. The day will begin with a question hour, followed by discussions on key issues.

The ministerial committee formed for the recognition of six communities will submit its report, and Tribal Affairs Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu will present the much-discussed ministerial committee report in the house.

Additionally, the 2023-24 CAG report and annual reports of Assembly committees will also be tabled.

Discussions on 11 previously raised legislators’ issues will continue. The House will also consider the Teachers-Employees State-Level Amendment Bill and the Teachers’ Recruitment and Transfer Amendment Bill.

Earlier on the assembly yesterday, opposition leader Debabrata Saikia introduced two private members’ bills—the ASHA Bill, 2025, for gig and atypical workers’ welfare, and The Maintenance of Cleanliness in Assam Bill, 2025—and urged reforms in agriculture and the tea sector.

AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain pushed a bill for timely university exams and demanded that Katigarg in Cachar be declared a co-district.

Other issues raised included cancer-care expansion, flood and erosion rehabilitation, violence against women, and improved connectivity.

The government moved tribal welfare and autonomous council bills, including amendments for multiple councils and the Assam Fixation of Ceiling of Land Holdings (Amendment) Act, 2025.

