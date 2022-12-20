Assam

Assam Assembly Winter Session Begins Today

The winter session of Assam Legislative Assembly has started from Tuesday at 9.30 am.
Pratidin Bureau

The government will table at least 12 bills, including a repeal bill, during the session which will be held from December 20 to 24.

Earlier during the autumn session, 15 bills were raised out of which 11 were amendment bills, two repealing bills and two new bills were introduced.

The two new bills were the Assam Aerial Ropeways Bill, 2022 and the Assam Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority Bill, 2022.

The session started on September 12 and continued till September 19.

Winter Session
Assam assembly

