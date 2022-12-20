Youth Trampled to Death by Wild Tusker in Assam’s Goalpara

In yet another case, one young man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam’s Goalpara district during the midnight of Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident occurred in Lakhipur where the deceased, identified as Marcel Sangma, was attacked by wild elephant.

Meanwhile, the forest department arrived at the scene.

Last week, at least three people including a child was killed after they were attacked by a herd of wild elephants in Lakhipur-Agia road of the Lakhipur forest range.

Two vehicles were also damaged by the elephants.

Other than the three killed, two people also sustained injuries in the attack.