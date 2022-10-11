Assam: Assistant Sub-Inspector Arrested On Bribery Charges In Lakhimpur

The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on Tuesday arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on bribery charges.

The arrested individual, identified as Dambarudhar Dutta of Silonibari OP, was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting a bribe money from the complainant.

According to police, Dutta had demanded the bribe money for giving relief to complainant and his family in a criminal case.

Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote, “Today,Team from the @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed & arrested ASI Dambarudhar Dutta of Silonibari OP under North Lakhimpur district after he accepted bribe from the complainant for giving relief to complainant and his family in a criminal case. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam”.