EC Allot Names for Thackeray, Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Factions

Ahead of Andheri (East) assembly bypoll, the Election Commission has recognized the two rival factions of Shiv Sena as separate political parties on Monday.
The EC recognized the faction led by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as ‘Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and was allotted the poll symbol ‘flaming torch’ (mashaal).
Meanwhile, the Maha CM Eknath Shinde-led faction was recognized as ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ however still waits for allotment of a poll symbol with the EC rejecting all its three preferences.
The Shinde-led faction has been asked by the poll panel to revert with a fresh list of three symbols, in order or preference, by 10 am on Tuesday.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar opposed allotment of any ‘poll symbol’ that has a religious connotation as it was a violation of Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 that states ‘the symbols proposed by the parties shall have no religious or communal connotation or depict any bird or animal’.
Due to this reason, EC rejected ‘Trishul’, which was submitted as first choice for poll symbol by both Thackeray and Shinde factions, and ‘Gada’ (mace), the third preference of Shinde-led faction.
The second preference ‘Rising Sun’ was also put forward by both the groups and EC turned down as it is already ‘reserved’ symbol allotted to DMK, Tamil Nadu’s ruling party.
As per Symbol Order, allotment of symbols reserved for a state party to others in states where they are not recognized are restricted.
Although, none of the symbols proposed by either of the two factions figure in the EC’s list of ‘free’ symbols, however, EC agreed to declare ‘flaming torch’, a former symbol of Samata Party which was derecognized in 2004, as a ‘free’ symbol and allotted it to the Thackeray-led faction.
Moreover, both the factions had proposed ‘Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray)’ as their first choice for party name, however, EC declined to allot the common first choice of name to either group and settled instead for their second preference.