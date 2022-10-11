EC Allot Names for Thackeray, Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Factions

Ahead of Andheri (East) assembly bypoll, the Election Commission has recognized the two rival factions of Shiv Sena as separate political parties on Monday.

The EC recognized the faction led by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as ‘Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and was allotted the poll symbol ‘flaming torch’ (mashaal).

Meanwhile, the Maha CM Eknath Shinde-led faction was recognized as ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ however still waits for allotment of a poll symbol with the EC rejecting all its three preferences.

The Shinde-led faction has been asked by the poll panel to revert with a fresh list of three symbols, in order or preference, by 10 am on Tuesday.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar opposed allotment of any ‘poll symbol’ that has a religious connotation as it was a violation of Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 that states ‘the symbols proposed by the parties shall have no religious or communal connotation or depict any bird or animal’.

Due to this reason, EC rejected ‘Trishul’, which was submitted as first choice for poll symbol by both Thackeray and Shinde factions, and ‘Gada’ (mace), the third preference of Shinde-led faction.