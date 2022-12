An assistant teacher allegedly died by suicide in Baksa district of Assam on Friday.

The deceased teacher has been identified as Pankaj Kumar Das. He is a resident of Rauli in Sarthebari.

He was a teacher in the Number 324 Govardhana Primary School.

Das was found hanging at the toilet of the school.

However, the reason for which he had to take this extreme step has not been known as of now.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and investigation is currently underway into the incident.