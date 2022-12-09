Rajasthan CM Announces Ex-Gratia For Victims Of Jodhpur Cylinder Blast

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a village in Jodhpur district of the state.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at a house in Shergarh sub-division's Bhungra village where guests had gathered for a wedding. The fire was caused after a cylinder exploded in the house, said District Collector Himanshu Gupta. Four people, including two children were killed and over 60 guests of a wedding party sustained burn injuries in Bhungra village under Jodhpur Shergarh Police Station.

"Some children have sustained burn injuries. There have been deaths. Our efforts are underway to save the lives of as many people as we can. We'll strive so that such incidents don't occur in future. Compensation will be given as per rules," Gehlot said.

He also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased from the CM Relief Fund and Rs 1 lakh to the injured. Apart from this, he also announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased under the Chiranjeevi Insurance Scheme.

Expressing grief over the incident, the CM said that he has also spoken to the gas companies and urged them to help the victims. He said that he also pointed out companies should ensure not to be negligent of domestic gas cylinders.

District Collectors have been directed to instruct gas agencies in all the districts not to be negligent regarding the safety of cylinders.

"This is a heart wrenching situation. Many have suffered up to 90 per cent burns. All efforts are being made to save them," Gehlot said