Assam: At least 157 Contractual Employees of NRC Sacked

The sacked employees have been asked to submit all the valuables and documents on or before June 29, 2023
In a recent development, at least 157 employees who were working on contractual basis in the updation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam have been sacked from their job.

The development came after NRC Coordinator Partha Pratim Mazumder decided to replace the old employees with the new ones.

The sacked employees have been asked to submit all the valuables and documents on or before June 29, 2023.

All the Circle Project Supervisors, who have been sacked from their jobs, have filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court regarding the issue.

Meanwhile, Partha Pratim Mazumder was appointed as the State Coordinator of NRC after Hitesh Dev Sarma retired on July 30, 2022.


