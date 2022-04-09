Assam: At Least 250 Shops Gutted In Market Fire

In a major incident, at least 250 shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out at Piyali market in Lanka of Hojai district late Friday night.

The blaze first broke out in one shop then later spread to other shops within minutes.

Around 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the unprecedented fire but were unsuccessful.

The residents expressed strong antipathy as the fire brigade team was unable to bring the situation under control till the morning hours.

As per reports, property worth crores were destroyed in the fire. The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read: Om Birla Inaugurates CPA Meet at Assam Legislative Assembly