Assam: At Least 40 Fall Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' In Pathsala

In an incident of food poisoning that took place at Rupnagar in Assam’s Pathsala, at least 40 people fell ill after consuming ‘Prasad’ at a religious function, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to sources, the individuals attended a religious function on Monday where they were served chickpea and sprouts.
After returning to their respective residences, they started experiencing diarrhea and vomiting.
Thereafter, all of the individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Earlier on September 19, several individuals suffered from food poisoning after consuming 'Prasad' in Vishwakarma Puja in Assam's Dhakuakhana.
A total of 132 people were hospitalized.
Those affected reported symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain, which arose after consuming mah-prasad with names ending.
The situation triggered concern among the local community as they await further information on the incident.