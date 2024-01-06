At Least 60 School Students Hospitalized in Assam's Karimganj

The students were then rushed to the Ramkrishna Nagar Primary healthcare unit for treatment, sources added.

Official sources said that the students fell sick as a result of skipping breakfast. Mridul Yadav, District Commissioner, Karimganj said that according to a preliminary report, the students fainted due to mass hysteria as they didn't take breakfast.

The Gunotsav which was underway at the Ramkrishna Vidyapithin has been cancelled as a result of the incident, he added.