At Least 60 School Students Hospitalized in Assam's Karimganj

Situation turned turmoil in the Karimganj district of Assam on Saturday after as many as 60 students of a school fell ill and were hospitalized, reports said.
The incident occurred at the Ramkrishna Vidyapith (HS) School in Ramkrishna Nagar of Karimganj.
According to reports, the health condition of around 50-60 students of the Ramkrishna Vidyapith deteriorated during school hours. The incident occurred during the ongoing Gunotsav at the school after the students reportedly complained of breathing problems and some even fainted, reports added.
The students were then rushed to the Ramkrishna Nagar Primary healthcare unit for treatment, sources added.
Official sources said that the students fell sick as a result of skipping breakfast. Mridul Yadav, District Commissioner, Karimganj said that according to a preliminary report, the students fainted due to mass hysteria as they didn't take breakfast.
The Gunotsav which was underway at the Ramkrishna Vidyapithin has been cancelled as a result of the incident, he added.