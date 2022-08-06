Assam: ATASU Stage Protest Demanding Angoorlata’s Arrest

A protest was led out by the members of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) and other Ahom organizations of Dhemaji in Assam on Saturday.
The protest was held demanding the arrest of Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha President Angoorlata Deka.
The protestors demanded Angoorlata’s arrest for allegedly raising slogans against Tai Ahom community in a rally led by her against top leaders of state’s Congress.
The protesting members of the students’ union alleged that “Ahom Nation Murdabad” slogans were raised during Angoorlata’s rally.
However, the state unit of BJP has accused Congress of trying to malign the image of their party by sharing a ‘morphed’ video.
State BJP General Secretary, Pulok Gohain, during a press conference in BJP Headquarters in Hengrabari on July 30, made allegations against Congress for allegedly sharing morphed video of the protest where they were heard raising slogans “Ahom Nation Murdabad.”
In the video, BJP protestors were seen allegedly raising slogans of “Rahul Gandhi Murdabad”.
However, a section of people who shared the video claimed the protestors were allegedly raising slogans of “Ahom Nation Murdabad”.
The video created massive controversy in the state.
Following the incident, the party filed an FIR at Dispur Police Station and demanded a high level inquiry.