Priyanka Goswami Creates History, Clinches Silver In Racewalking At CWG

Priyanka Goswami added another medal to take India’s tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) to 27 medals after she bagged the silver in women’s 10,000 meters racewalk on Saturday.
She clocked her personal best after covering the marathon distance in 49 minutes and 38 seconds joining Murali Sreeshankar and Tejaswin Shankar who won silver in long jump and bronze in high jump respectively, to become the third medalist in track and field events at CWG 22.
Goswami took an early lead with the first blow of the whistle and maintained it to cover the 4000 meters or four kilometers mark first.
She then fell behind Australia’s Jemima Montag and Kenya’s Emily Wamusyi Ngii with six kilometers to go.
After the eight kilometer mark, she slipped to third, however, a last minute dash with two kilometers to go, saw her finishing second. With that she clinched the silver, while Montag finished first for the gold medal.
Bhawna Jat, another Indian in the event finished eighth. Goswami became the first Indian woman to win a racewalking medal. She also became the second ever racewalker to win a medal at CWG with Harinder Singh winning the bronze medal back in 2019 games in the 20 meters racewalk.