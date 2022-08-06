Priyanka Goswami Creates History, Clinches Silver In Racewalking At CWG

Priyanka Goswami added another medal to take India’s tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) to 27 medals after she bagged the silver in women’s 10,000 meters racewalk on Saturday.

She clocked her personal best after covering the marathon distance in 49 minutes and 38 seconds joining Murali Sreeshankar and Tejaswin Shankar who won silver in long jump and bronze in high jump respectively, to become the third medalist in track and field events at CWG 22.

Goswami took an early lead with the first blow of the whistle and maintained it to cover the 4000 meters or four kilometers mark first.