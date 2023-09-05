Assam: ATTSA Leader Suspended over Alleged Assault Case

Following reports of alleged assault on a person, Tinsukia district president of the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) was suspended from the association on Tuesday.
It may be mentioned that, on Sunday, the ATTSA district president Jagat Nayak was detained by the Tinsukia Police for severely assaulting a man and breaking the victim’s hand.
As per information, Tinsukia district committee’s vice-president Kartik Tati has been given the charge of working president. This comes after a decision taken by the central committee. This was informed by ATTSA President Dhiraj Gowala.
Notably, based on a complaint lodged by Suraj Orang of Doomdooma, a team of Tinsukia police picked up Jagat Nayak from Mulan Pathar area on Sunday. He was then taken to Tinsukia police station for further interrogation.
It has also come to light that one ATTSA member namely Amal Teli was also detained by Tinsukia police in connection to the physical assault case. While another ATTSA member Ramen Das is currently at large.
A case was registered against the ATTSA district president at Doomdooma PS (0219/23) under section 341/326/365/511/506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).