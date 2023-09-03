ATTSA Leaders Attack, Break Victim’s Hand in Assam’s Tinsukia

Tinsukia police on Sunday detained Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) district president Jagat Nayak for severely assaulting a man due to which his hand was broken.
Based on a complaint lodged by one Suraj Orang of Doomdooma, a team of Tinsukia police picked up Jagat Nayak from Mulan Pathar area today.
He was then taken to Tinsukia police station for further interrogation.
It has also come to light that one ATTSA member namely Amal Teli was also detained by Tinsukia police in connection to the physical assault case.
While, another ATTSA member Ramen Das is currently at large.
A case was registered against the ATTSA district president at Doomdooma PS (0219/23) under section 341/326/365/511/506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).