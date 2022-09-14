Assam: ATTSA Reacts to PDS Rice Seizure in Dibrugarh

The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) has reacted to Public Distribution System (PDS) rice seized in Dibrugarh stored illegally on Wednesday.

The rice was stored to sell in the black market and so far no arrest has been made in connection the seizure.

Notably, the Bureau of Investigation Economic Offences (BIEO) on Tuesday has seized 6,415 quintals of illegally stored Public Distribution System (PDS) rice in Assam’s Dibrugarh and Tinsukia district.

BIEO raided Ms Larua Cooperative Society in Dibrugarh and recovered 4,450 quintals of rice.