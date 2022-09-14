2 Coach Restaurants To Come Up In Guwahati, Parts Of Assam

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has initiated to transform old coaches of Indian Railways into restaurants in parts of Assam including two in Guwahati.
The works setting up for 15 coach restaurants at various locations over five divisions including Assam have been finalized.
The NFR has finalized to set up three coach restaurants in Lumding division, two in Guwahati, one in Diphu and one coach restaurant at New Tinsukia of Tinsukia division in Assam.
One coach restaurant each in New Coochbehar, New Alipurduar, Madarihat, Lataguri, Chalsa, Raja Bhat Khawa, New Mal, Darjeeling and Jogbani of Katihar division have been finalized.
The official press release by NFR read, “The setting up of two coach restaurants, one each in Darjeeling and Jogbani of Katihar division has been finalized. In the Alipurduar division, the setting up of seven coach restaurants, one each at New Coochbehar, New Alipurduar, Madarihat, Lataguri, Chalsa, Raja Bhat Khawa and New Mal has been finalized. Setting-up of coach restaurants at Rangiya and Rangapara North of Rangiya division; three coach restaurants in Lumding division, two in Guwahati and one in Diphu; and one coach restaurant at New Tinsukia of Tinsukia division has been finalized.”
Meanwhile, one coach restaurant has already opened up in Katihar and one is ready to make operational at New Jalpaiguri station area.
It may be mentioned that the old coaches of Indian Railways are being pulled out of service for proliferation of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) and have been utilized for coach restaurants.