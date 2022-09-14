2 Coach Restaurants To Come Up In Guwahati, Parts Of Assam

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has initiated to transform old coaches of Indian Railways into restaurants in parts of Assam including two in Guwahati.

The works setting up for 15 coach restaurants at various locations over five divisions including Assam have been finalized.

The NFR has finalized to set up three coach restaurants in Lumding division, two in Guwahati, one in Diphu and one coach restaurant at New Tinsukia of Tinsukia division in Assam.

One coach restaurant each in New Coochbehar, New Alipurduar, Madarihat, Lataguri, Chalsa, Raja Bhat Khawa, New Mal, Darjeeling and Jogbani of Katihar division have been finalized.