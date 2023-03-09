Doom Dooma Incident: ATTSA Stages Protest, Demand Manager's Arrest

The Assam Tea Tribal Students’ Association (ATTSA) staged a protest on Thursday after a worker was severely injured while working in Samdang Tea Estate near Doom Dooma.

According to sources, the worker identified as Shambhu Tati got severely injured when he fell into a CTC machine while working at the Samdang Tea Estate near Doom Dooma in Tinsukia district on Tuesday.

The victim got one of his hands into the CTC machine of the plantation factory. The injured worker was rushed to Dibrugarh’s Assam Medical College under critical condition.

Sources have revealed that Shambhu was forced to work on March 7 and 8 during the celebration of Holi.

The victim’s family lodged a complaint at the Doom Dooma Police Station. However, the plantation manager was not arrested.

Meanwhile, the ATTSA and tea workers blocked the way at NH-37 at Hahchara demanding the arrest of the plantation manager Mridul Hazarika.

The ATTSA have claimed that such incidents have occurred repeatedly due to lack of precautions. They have asked the employers to take care of safety measures while employing workers in the factories.

Moreover, the ATTSA have demanded the government to conduct a high-level investigation into the incident and punish the one who is responsible for the incident. They have also demanded compensation for the victim’s family.