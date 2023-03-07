Assam: Tea Worker Injured In Freak Accident at Doom Dooma

A tea worker was injured during a freak accident that occurred at a tea estate in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from Samdang tea estate at Doom Dooma.

According to information, the labourer accidently got stuck in the CTC machine at the factory while he was working on it.

The victim, identified as Shambhu Toti, sustained grievous injuries during the ordeal, sources informed.

Following the incident, he was admitted to a hospital in Dibrugarh in critical condition.

Recently, an employee of Chabua Air force died in the base after falling into a machine while he was on-duty.

The deceased worker was identified as Pranab Dutta.

The body of the deceased was taken to Chabua Police Station right after the incident took place.

The incident has caused quite a stir among the other employees. The colleagues of the employee held a protest and have demanded justice and compensation for the same.

Last year, on December in yet another tragic incident, one person died after he got stuck inside crushing machine in Assam’s Dima Hasao.

According to sources, the terrible incident occurred at a factory in Panimur.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Borsaikia hailing from Tinsukia.

Ashok was a former advisor of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) in Philbari region.