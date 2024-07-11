Assam: Authorities Seal Goalpara Rehab Where Meghalaya Youth Died

Authorities sealed a rehabilitation center in Assam's Goalpara on Thursday after an inmate from Meghalaya there was lynched to death a few days ago.
The rehab center named 'New Life Foundation' is situated in Goalpara's Nayapara locality. On July 4, Saturday, the police apprehended eight individuals allegedly involved in the lynching of the Meghalaya youth. The incident which resulted in the death of the youth occurred a month ago on June 4.
Identified as Niksamseng Marak, the youth from Meghalaya was among three detained by Krishnai Police on June 2 in possession of drugs during a crackdown. Subsequently, all three were placed in the New Life Foundation rehab centre in Goalpara. On the night of June 3, Niksamseng Marak was found dead in the rehab centre.
Initially thought to be a suicide, the investigation took a drastic turn after CCTV footage revealed that Marak had been lynched by workers and other inmates of the centre.
Upon uncovering the CCTV evidence, Goalpara Sadar Police initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. As a result, eight individuals were arrested while six of them were transferred to jail. Those identified and transferred to jail include Pranjyoti Nath, Hanif Ali, Jintu Chakraborty, Mohsen Khan, Kunal Das, and Dhanmoina Banikya.
Earlier on Tuesday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, through a letter, sought his Assam counterpart's intervention in the case.
"Have sought the intervention of CM @himantabiswa to constitute a probe into the alleged murder of Niksamseng Ch Marak at a rehab centre in Goalpara. I would like to extend my gratitude to NPYF for taking up this cause, which is of great importance to our community," he wrote on X, sharing a copy of the letter written to Himanta Biswa Sarma.