Assam: Police Arrest 6 Suspects Linked to Goalpara Rehab Centre Lynching Incident

The Goalpara police on Saturday apprehended eight individuals allegedly involved in the lynching of a youth from Meghalaya at a rehab centre on June 4.
On June 2, Krishnai Police detained three youths, including the deceased identified as Niksamseng Marak, in possession of drugs during a crackdown.
Subsequently, all three were placed in the New Life Foundation rehab centre in Goalpara. Tragically, on the night of June 3, Niksamseng Marak was found dead in the rehab centre.
Initially thought to be a suicide, the investigation took a drastic turn after CCTV footage revealed that Marak had been lynched by workers and other inmates of the centre.
Upon uncovering the CCTV evidence, Goalpara Sadar Police initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. As a result, eight individuals have been arrested thus far while six of them were transferred to jail. Those identified and transferred to jail include Pranjyoti Nath, Hanif Ali, Jintu Chakraborty, Mohsen Khan, Kunal Das, and Dhanmoina Banikya.
The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for stringent punishment for the perpetrators. Several party organizations in Meghalaya, including the Garo National Council and the Asik State People's Front, have demanded justice for the deceased and his family.
The Goalpara police continue their investigation into this tragic incident, aiming to ensure that justice is served.