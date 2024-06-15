Assam

Assam Authors Triumph in Sahitya Akademi's Bal Sahitya and Yuva Puraskar Awards 2024

The awards recognize outstanding literary works published between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2022.
Assam Authors Triumph in Sahitya Akademi's Bal Sahitya and Yuva Puraskar Awards 2024
Assam Authors Triumph in Sahitya Akademi's Bal Sahitya and Yuva Puraskar Awards 2024
Pratidin Time

In its recent meeting chaired by President Madhav Kaushik, the Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi approved the prestigious Bal Sahitya and Yuva Puraskar Awards for 2024. The awards recognize outstanding literary works published between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2022.

Bal Sahitya Puraskar Awardees:

  • Assam

    • Novel: Biponna Bismoi Khel by Ranju Hazarika (Assamese)

    • Poetry: Buhuma Boynibw by Virgin Jekova Machahary (Bodo)

Yuva Puraskar Awardees:

  • Assam

    • Short-Stories: Jaal Kota Jui by Nayanjyoti Sarma

    • Short-Stories: Saikhlum by Self Made Rani Boro

The awards were selected based on recommendations by language-specific juries, with each jury comprising three members. The winners were chosen through a process involving unanimous or majority votes by the juries.

The recipients will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque along with a cheque of Rs. 50,000 at a special ceremony to be held later.

The announcement for the Award in Sanskrit will be made separately on a future date.

This marks another significant recognition by the Sahitya Akademi, celebrating literary excellence across diverse Indian languages.

Assam Authors Triumph in Sahitya Akademi's Bal Sahitya and Yuva Puraskar Awards 2024
Assam: Five Noted Writers Bag Sahitya Akademi Awards 2023
Sahitya Akademi
Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar
Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-authors-triumph-in-sahitya-akademis-bal-sahitya-and-yuva-puraskar-awards-2024
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com