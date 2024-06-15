Assam Authors Triumph in Sahitya Akademi's Bal Sahitya and Yuva Puraskar Awards 2024

In its recent meeting chaired by President Madhav Kaushik, the Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi approved the prestigious Bal Sahitya and Yuva Puraskar Awards for 2024. The awards recognize outstanding literary works published between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2022.
Bal Sahitya Puraskar Awardees:
Assam
Novel: Biponna Bismoi Khel by Ranju Hazarika (Assamese)
Poetry: Buhuma Boynibw by Virgin Jekova Machahary (Bodo)
Yuva Puraskar Awardees:
Assam
Short-Stories: Jaal Kota Jui by Nayanjyoti Sarma
Short-Stories: Saikhlum by Self Made Rani Boro
The awards were selected based on recommendations by language-specific juries, with each jury comprising three members. The winners were chosen through a process involving unanimous or majority votes by the juries.
The recipients will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque along with a cheque of Rs. 50,000 at a special ceremony to be held later.
The announcement for the Award in Sanskrit will be made separately on a future date.
This marks another significant recognition by the Sahitya Akademi, celebrating literary excellence across diverse Indian languages.