Assam: Auto Driver Flashes Private Part To College Girl; Arrested

A disturbing incident has surfaced in Assam’s Silchar district, where a female student of Assam University was sexually harassed by an auto-rickshaw driver while returning home from college.
The incident took place on August 19, as the student was heading to her residence in Irongmara village.
According to reports, after her classes got over, the student, who is a research scholar, boarded an auto-rickshaw. The driver, identified as Badrujaman Farooq, allegedly asked her to sit in the front seat next to him, rather than in the back. Despite her reluctance, she complied.
Midway through the ride, Farooq reportedly attempted to sexually harass her, going as far as unzipping his pants and exposing himself. Shocked and terrified, the student immediately jumped out of the vehicle and fled. She later reported the incident to the local police and informed the college authorities.
In response, fellow students and University student union launched a manhunt to track down Farooq. On Tuesday night, the accused was apprehended by the students and handed over to the police for legal action. Farooq, a resident of Bakirnagar in Cachar, is now in custody.
The incident has sparked tension on the college campus, with students demanding the local administration to ensure safety of the students.