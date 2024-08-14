Silchar: Assam University Rocked By Sexual Offence Claims; Professor Held

It took strong student protests on Wednesday for the arrest of an Assam University professor for sexual exploitation of a female student. The alleged incident occurred two days ago on the premises of the university, a student leader informed.
The accused in question has been identified as Biswajit Das, assistant professor in the Department of Law at Assam University in Silchar. According to the allegations, he called the female student to his cabin where he misbehaved and sexually abused her behind locked doors.
Speaking about the incident, a student leader said, "On the last day of exams, he [Biswajit Das] called the girl with a sweet box to his cabin where he behaved badly with her. She informed us and we approached the university authorities along with the internal committee for women's safety demanding an enquiry into the case."
The victim, a sixth semester BA LLB student initially did not receive any help from the university authorities prompting her to take her case to the district administration.
Student organizations also came to her aid and staged a protest at the main entrance of the university early this morning which further put pressure on the authorities for the arrest of the accused professor.
"While we were told initially that the matter was being taken seriously, we saw no action being taken. Yesterday, we submitted an FIR. Lastly, we went to the SP (superintendent of police) and protested here. Only after that, the police arrived and the accused was taken. We want maximum punishment be handed to him," the student leader said adding that such incidents are not uncommon in the university.
Meanwhile, the accused professor has been taken to Silchar Sadar Police Station where he is being questioned over the matter.