Assam Awaits Historic Peace Accord as MP Calls for ULFA-I Chief's Participation

As Assam awaits the historic peace accord between the Government of India (GoI) and the ULFA pro-talk faction in Delhi this evening, Mangaldai MP Dilip Saikia made some significant remarks, stating that there will be no permanent solution if ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah does not participate in the peace talks. Thus, Paresh Baruah should also come to the mainstream and engage in the peace deal process, MP Saikia claimed.
Speaking to the media, MP Saikia said, “We hope that the long-standing peace agreement between the GoI and the pro-talk faction can be resolved politically today in New Delhi. The state and central governments worked hard to achieve the historic peace accord, and for that we, the BJP party, are grateful. The peace pact will be heavily influenced by the charter of demands or the Memorandum of Understanding between the GoI and the ULFA-pro talk group. I would also persuade Paresh Baruah, the leader of ULFA-I, to join the mainstream and the peace agreement since if one of the groups stays outside the framework, there won't be a long-term solution to the agreement.”
Additionally, MP Saikia slammed Dr. Hiren Gohain, a well-known scholar, critic, and social activist from Assam who was the PCG's (People's Consultative Group) chairman at the time.
“Previously, a PCG was founded under the chairmanship of Assam-based scholar Dr Hiren Gohain in order to find a permanent solution to the peace process between the GoI and ULFA; however, due to Hiren Gohain's lack of goodwill, the PCG failed to find a solution to the matter,” Saikia added.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition (Assam Legislative Assembly) and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia supported the centre-state government's peace pact with pro-talks ULFA faction. He also welcomed Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for playing the leading role in coming out with permanent solution.
“We are already late, this decision had to be made earlier than expected,” said Debabrata Saikia.