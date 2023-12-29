Assam Awaits Historic Peace Accord as MP Calls for ULFA-I Chief's Participation

Speaking to the media, MP Saikia said, “We hope that the long-standing peace agreement between the GoI and the pro-talk faction can be resolved politically today in New Delhi. The state and central governments worked hard to achieve the historic peace accord, and for that we, the BJP party, are grateful. The peace pact will be heavily influenced by the charter of demands or the Memorandum of Understanding between the GoI and the ULFA-pro talk group. I would also persuade Paresh Baruah, the leader of ULFA-I, to join the mainstream and the peace agreement since if one of the groups stays outside the framework, there won't be a long-term solution to the agreement.”