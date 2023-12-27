Pro-Talk ULFA Leader Credits Renowned Littérateur for Peace Treaty Progress

Pro-talk ULFA leader Pranjit Saikia recalls renowned littérateur Mamoni Raisom Goswami underlining her instinct and role as a main intermediary between ULFA and the government ahead of the signing of the historic peace treaty between the Government of India and the ULFA pro-talk faction.
Saikia emphasized that Mamoni Raisom Goswami 'Baideo' was the one who initiated the peace process between the government and the ULFA, thus, she would have been relieved to see the progress today.
Earlier today, a delegation of ULFA-pro talk leaders departed from Guwahati's LGBI Airport for New Delhi. The much-anticipated United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) agreement is scheduled to be signed on December 29 (Friday) at 5 p.m. in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Speaking to the media, former ULFA leader Pranjit Saikia said, “After several decades of negotiations, a peace treaty with the Government of India is about to be signed in New Delhi. Jnanpith Awardee Mamoni Raisom Goswami 'Baideo' was instrumental in the peace movement. If she had been here today, she would have felt relieved to witness the progress. With her life, she could have made far greater proposals to the central leadership about how the peace process should proceed. Nonetheless, she is no longer with us. Today, I feel her absence.”
Saikia also expressed gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking the lead in bringing the central government and ULFA-pro-talk leaders to the table.
Additionally, Saikia urged the central government to scrutinize how the clauses are being implemented after the peace pact is signed.
"There have been several reports that the correct execution of clauses is not being met. As a result, I propose that the central leadership of the Government of India take note of this," Saikia added.
Pranati Phukan, cultural secretary of the ULFA-pro talk faction, also voiced her delight over the development. She said that signing the peace treaty will aid in resolving the difficulties of the state's indigenous population. The signing of the peace treaty will have a positive influence on the indigenous community, which is under attack, Phukan asserted.
Meanwhile, chairman of the Pro-talk faction told the media, “We are completely confident that the peace agreement would be in our favor; otherwise, why would we travel all the way to New Delhi?”
It may be mentioned that the separatist ULFA was formed in April 1979 following an agitation against undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan). It splintered into two factions in February 2011, with the ArabindaRajkhowa-led faction renouncing violence and agreeing to unconditional talks with the government. Paresh Baruah, leading the other faction renamed as ULFA-Independent, opposes the talks.
The pro-talks faction has demanded constitutional and political reforms to safeguard the identity and resources of Assam’s indigenous people, including their land rights. In April, the Union government presented a draft agreement. A previous round of talks between the two sides took place in Delhi in August.
The Peace Talks commenced in 2011 when the ULFA presented a 12-point charter of demands as proposed by a national convention of Assam's civil society. Sources closely involved in the negotiations confirm that the conclusive draft of the peace agreement, undergoing meticulous scrutiny by the Union Government, is poised for year-end ratification.
Critical elements of this impending accord encompass extensive provisions addressing Assam's economic resurgence, resolution of delimitation concerns, steadfast reinforcement of indigenous rights, and rectification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
However, the anti-talk faction of ULFA, led by Paresh Barua, has recently attempted a resurgence with skirmishes and attempted bombings—an apparent final effort, perceived by security forces and intelligence communities, to disrupt the impending accord.
Operating from northern Myanmar with limited support, Barua's dissent has echoed through Assam's media channels. Yet, the stage seems set for a historic reconciliation as the region prepares for a new era of peace and prosperity.