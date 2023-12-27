Pro-Talk ULFA Leader Credits Renowned Littérateur for Peace Treaty Progress

Speaking to the media, former ULFA leader Pranjit Saikia said, “After several decades of negotiations, a peace treaty with the Government of India is about to be signed in New Delhi. Jnanpith Awardee Mamoni Raisom Goswami 'Baideo' was instrumental in the peace movement. If she had been here today, she would have felt relieved to witness the progress. With her life, she could have made far greater proposals to the central leadership about how the peace process should proceed. Nonetheless, she is no longer with us. Today, I feel her absence.”