Assam: Awareness Campaign Sensitizes Students on Rhino Conservation

Two school awareness events on rhino conservation under Aaranyak's "Rhino Goes to School" campaign were organized in the vicinity of the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve in Assam.
According to reports, one of the programmes organised at Luhitmukh Higher Secondary School, located on the fringe of the Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve saw the participation of around 300 students.
Further, another such awareness programme was organised at Luhitmukh Girls High School, with the participation of around 250 students.
As a part of the awareness initiative, students received education on various aspects of rhinos, including their behaviors, environments, and their significance in ecosystems and for our health. An interactive quiz contest accompanied the presentation, fostering discussions about the Greater One-Horned Rhino, and featuring a visual presentation.
Two additional awareness events on rhino conservation were organized by Aaranyak's resource team at Namoni Mishing ME School Paken and No 2 Bortamuli LP School near the Gomeri Range of the Biswanath Wildlife Division, within the vicinity of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. The campaign witnessed the participation of 350 students.