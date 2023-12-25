Kaziranga Bird Conservation Festival to Attempt 5th Waterbird Census

Under the theme "Conserving Birds using Citizen Science," the festival aims to actively involve ordinary citizens in monitoring and protecting bird populations.

The census will cover approximately 80 wetlands with more than 10-hectare areas spread over the entire Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve boundary, including Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Biswanath Wildlife Division, and Nagaon Wildlife Division. Some wetlands outside the KNPTR boundary falling under the 1 km buffer area will also be included. Nature enthusiasts and students will have the opportunity to register as volunteers, with registration opening soon.