Assam: Awareness Camps on PMFBY Organised in Kamrup

Along with the rest of Assam, the agriculture department in Kamrup district has organized the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) week, in lieu with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav-India 75.

Notably, the PMFBY week is being organised in order to provide financial relief to the flood-affected farmers of Assam.

In connection to this, awareness camps have been organized in various areas of Kamrup district throughout the week where farmers have been given information on the scheme.

On Saturday, awareness camps were organised in Bejera, Trilochan and North-West Bongaon panchayat offices where officials of the agriculture department and panchayat members discussed about the scheme and its benefits with many farmers.

The officials of the district agriculture department have appealed farmers to take full benefits of the scheme. It may be mentioned that all farmers getting the benefits of PMFBY can avail different types of paddy for cultivation at just Rs 100.