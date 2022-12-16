Assam: Baby Dies Due to Medical Negligence in Karimganj

Situation turned tense at the Karimganj Civil Hospital of Assam after the death of a child at the hospital on Friday evening.

As per allegations of the family members, the child died due to negligence by the doctors and nurses of the hospital.

According to reports, the one and half-month-old child was suffering from cough since a long time and hence was admitted at the civil hospital for treatment three days ago.

The deceased was the son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Fakira Bazar in Karimganj.

The kin of the deceased child alleged that no doctor was available for his treatment when he was struggling with a terrible cough. Though one nurse of the hospital advised the family to admit the child at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), the child had already died till then.

Post the incident, the atmosphere at the hospital turned violent as the family members lashed out at the hospital staff.

Meanwhile, the police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.