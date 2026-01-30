Assam Bags ‘Most Proactive State’ Award for Regional Air Connectivity

Assam has been recognised as the Most Proactive State under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS–UDAN) in the Priority Areas category at Wings India 2026, held in Hyderabad. The award acknowledges the state government’s sustained efforts to strengthen regional air connectivity and improve access to underserved areas.

The honour was received on behalf of the Assam government by Manvendra Pratap Singh, Commissioner of Transport, Assam. The recognition highlights the state’s coordinated approach to expanding aviation infrastructure and improving last-mile connectivity, particularly in remote and priority regions.

Reacting to the award, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the recognition as a proud moment for Assam. He credited the achievement to strong support from the central government and the vision behind the regional connectivity programme.

“This has been possible because of the focus of Adarniya Narendra Modi ji on regional connectivity and his constant support. The RCS–UDAN scheme is helping expand air connectivity and driving growth,” Sarma said in a social media post.

A proud moment for Assam as our efforts to strengthen regional aviation receive national recognition.



This has been made possible due to Adarniya @narendramodi ji’s strong focus on regional connectivity and constant support. RCS–UDAN is expanding connectivity and boosting… https://t.co/Nqkf44LHpw — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 30, 2026

The award reflects Assam’s growing role in the regional aviation sector, with air connectivity increasingly being seen as a tool for economic development, tourism growth and faster access to essential services. Improved flight links have helped reduce travel time and bring remote parts of the state closer to major cities.

The recognition would further encourage the state to build on recent gains and continue using aviation as a catalyst for inclusive development. The honour at Wings India 2026 places Assam among the leading states working to make air travel more accessible and affordable for people across regions.

