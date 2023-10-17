Assam: Bajali Businessman Found Injured Dies During Treatment

Following the death of a businessman in Assam's Bajali, the family members of the deceased on Tuesday claimed that he was murdered.
Preliminary reports stated that the victim, identified as one Dinesh Banikya, was found in a battered and bruised condition on Monday night at Batua village in the Sarupeta subdivision in Assam's Bajali district.
After getting information of his condition, the family members rushed him to an infirmary where he was undergoing treatment. However, later on doctors declared him dead.
The doctors who treated him mentioned that he had sustained injuries on his head and several parts of his body. The wounds resembled an attack with a sharp weapon, they added.
Meanwhile, the local police, who have initiated an investigation into the matter, recovered the motorcycle belonging to the victim from the site where he was found injured.
Moreover, the police have also taken in one Rafiqul Ali, a resident of Batua village for questioning in connection with the matter, officials said.