‘Bajali’ Announced as Full-Fledged District from Today With HQ at Pathsala

The administrative district ‘Bajali’ with it’s headquarter at Madan Rauta Nagar, Pathsala was created today by the government of Assam after due consideration from the Governor of Assam.
The decision was taken for administrative expediency and in the interest of the public convenience.
As per the Governor’s notification, the geographical limits of Bajali district will be co-terminus with the newly delimited legislative assembly constituency of Bajali.
“A sub-committee of the Assam Cabinet constituted notification dated September 30, 2023, will identify more geographical areas which may be added to Bajali district. The committee will submit a report to this effect within 30 days,” the order reads.
Earlier on October 2, 2023, the Assam government announced the official recognition of Bajali as a district of the state during the special cabinet meeting held at Gandhi Mandap in Guwahati on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
Addressing the media persons after the cabinet meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the district will be formed including the present Bajali constituency. The move will come into effect from October 11.
The Assam CM said, "Today we have decided to officially grant district status to Bajali. The move will come into effect from October 11 formally. However, the decisions on including Bhawanipur and Sorbhog into the district will be deliberated on later."