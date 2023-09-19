Assam: Bajali Police Bust Sex Racket Near Golia Toll Gate, Rescue Minor Girl

Bajali Police on Tuesday carried out an operation near Golia toll gate in the district against an illegal sex racket and rescued a minor girl, officials informed.
According to preliminary reports, the police operation was carried out at an establishment named 'Ashirbad Hotel and Restaurant'.
Officials said that they had received several complaints about an illegal sex racket being operational from the dhaba, based on which they took action.
During the police operation, officials were able to rescue a minor girl from the dhaba, who had been forced into the flesh trade.
Moreover, officials also said that the sex racket was going on for a long time. They were also able to nab a woman involved in the prostitution racket.
Meanwhile, the manager of the hotel was also detained by the police. He was identified as Safiur Rahman.
In investigation into the matter has been launched and the police is looking into the matter, assured officials. Further details will emerge in due course.