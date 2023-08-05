Assam: Locals Bust Sex Racket in Dhubri

One of the locals told reporters, “Since a very long time we have been noticing women and men coming from different places entering the rental house of Sahar Ali. Several people have warned them to not operate such illegal and anti-social activities in this area, however, they did not pay any heed to our warnings. So, today the New Generation Club caught them red-handed and handed the man to Bilasipara Police while the two women are still in the rental room.”