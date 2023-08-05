Assam: Locals Bust Sex Racket in Dhubri

A sex racket was busted in Bilasipara under Assam’s Dhubri district by the locals on Friday night.
The incident was reported in Krishna Nagar where the locals recovered two women and one man, identified as Abdul Malek, from a prostitution den during an operation carried out by New Generation Club. Abdul was then handed over to the police, sources informed.
It has come to the fore that the prostitution racket was operating at a residence belonging to one person named Sahar Ali in Krishna Nagar since a very long time. It is alleged that the anti-social activity has been operating in the area taking advantage of the inactive role of the police.
One of the locals told reporters, “Since a very long time we have been noticing women and men coming from different places entering the rental house of Sahar Ali. Several people have warned them to not operate such illegal and anti-social activities in this area, however, they did not pay any heed to our warnings. So, today the New Generation Club caught them red-handed and handed the man to Bilasipara Police while the two women are still in the rental room.”